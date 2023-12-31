The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reported that it has developed an exceptional plan to deal with the increasing number of travelers through Dubai airports and ports during the New Year holiday, to ensure smooth and speedy procedures, in cooperation and coordination with strategic partners.

The Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, explained that the administration’s plan includes forming work teams to support the shift departments with additional employees during peak hours, to help speed up the completion of procedures, especially at times when large numbers of travelers are arriving or departing. .

He stated that the administration is implementing its plan in advance coordination with strategic partners, from government agencies and departments operating at Dubai airports, as well as national airlines “Emirates Airlines and Flydubai,” in addition to other airlines operating at Dubai airports through advance meetings and the formation of work teams to coordinate among themselves.

Al-Marri stressed that the most prominent feature of the administration’s preparations is its leadership’s keenness to be present in the field on an ongoing basis to follow up on the progress of work during peak hours and ensure the smoothness of procedures and the absence of any problems.

He continued, within its strategy, the administration is keen to keep pace with the directives of the wise leadership regarding comprehensive digital transformation in providing services at the various airports and ports of the emirate, with the aim of providing an unprecedented travel experience for those coming to Dubai, and to maintain its position as the first destination for those wishing to tourism, work or live, and a leader in providing the best practices and the highest standards. Services that are based on the culture of innovation as a basic pillar in developing services and improving the field of quality services in the aviation tourism industry and the tourism and travel sector.

It is worth noting that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai continues its efforts to provide the highest standards of services to all arriving and departing travelers, by supplying all its air, land and sea ports with the latest modern technological technologies, as well as the experience and competence of its staff, which makes tourists want to return to the emirate.