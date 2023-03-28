The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai organized the Ramadan Exhibition 2023, which hosts a number of commercial entities, with the aim of presenting exclusive offers and privileges that seek to meet the needs of employees for the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr.

The organization of the exhibition comes as a continuation of the series of exhibitions and events organized by Dubai Residence, in conjunction with national, religious, community and international events, with the aim of employing them in achieving its goals and strategies related to achieving the happiness of employees and customers and achieving a quality of life that is consistent with the directions of the Emirate of Dubai, and keeping pace with its policy with regard to the well-being and happiness of all its members. the society.

The Assistant Director General of the Financial and Human Resources Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Awad Al-Awaim, confirmed that the exhibition comes within the objectives of establishing Dubai in achieving happiness and quality of life, by attracting many commercial entities to present competitive offers that contribute to meeting the needs of human cadres. working in the public administration, and alleviating for them the requirements of the holy month and the needs of Eid al-Fitr, and leading to achieving a kind of solidarity and participatory that achieves happiness and raises their quality of life.

He added that the Dubai establishment is keen on employing events of all kinds to achieve the main goals, as the exhibition meets the spiritual goals of the holy month by strengthening the principle of competitiveness, providing offers commensurate with the values ​​of the blessed month of Ramadan, and enhancing social cooperation between commercial entities and consumers, in addition to devoting this culture. And circulate it in line with the authentic legacies of the Emirati people.





Maryam Al-Maleh, head of the Department of Happiness in the Dubai residence, stated that the exhibition hosts about 18 commercial entities and home project owners in the main building of the Dubai residence, which provided these entities with free space without fees, offering offers and discounts ranging from 20% to 50%. Dubai contributed to supporting these projects through marketing to commercial entities and participating home projects through social media channels and the application of the happiness card.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is keen to keep abreast of all national, religious and international events, in line with its directions and strategies, and contribute to achieving its goals aimed at enhancing the work environment, and achieving well-being, happiness and quality of life for employees and customers alike.