The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reported that it succeeded in registering 421 intellectual properties belonging to innovative citizens, and training 586 students on labor market skills in all scientific disciplines, in cooperation with a number of state universities, within a program it launched in 2016.

The Director of the Department’s Learning and Talent Development Center, Colonel Yasser Al-Khanbouli, explained that the Department has provided an integrated program through which it provides practical training for citizen students in various scientific specializations, with the aim of enhancing their skills and abilities before going out to the labor market, noting that various platforms have been provided for registration in the program. It is represented on the administration’s website or smart application, or through its university website. The administration at Festival City Mall has also established a platform to attract beneficiaries by explaining the importance of the program and the importance of registering in it.

He stated that the number of students benefiting from the practical training program since its launch in 2016 has reached 586 students, while the registration process continues throughout the year, and coordination is made with the competent authorities to provide training in various specializations, noting that the most prominent specializations are artificial intelligence, finance, Chemistry, mechanics, statistics, design of all kinds.

He pointed out that the administration has memorandums of understanding with educational institutions that serve the academic side, and institutions that sponsor ideas and register intellectual property, while the duration of the training ranges between three and four months, depending on the type of program.

The Director of the Innovation and Future Department, Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Bin Balila, stated that the Department also succeeded, within the “Nurturing Creators” program, which it launched in conjunction with the practical training program for students, in registering 421 intellectual properties, and implementing 85 laboratories to nurture innovations, from which 152 innovators benefited, while The total number of projects in the program’s innovation portfolio is 17 projects.

He stated that, within the framework of the program for nurturing and supporting gifted and creative people, it allocated a smart mechanism for subscription through smart services, after which talented and innovative people are discovered, sponsored, and their projects are supported until they see the light.

The Talented Care Program comes in line with the leadership’s directives to support the culture of innovation and establish a solid base that includes an elite group of creative specialists to enhance and anticipate the future and move forward in developing government work. He stressed that the Creative Career Program is an integrated program that invests in human cadres to empower and prepare capabilities, to be fully prepared to deal with them. With future challenges.

It is worth noting that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai annually launches many awareness campaigns and works to develop communication and communication mechanisms with the public, with the aim of highlighting the quality services it provides and raising community awareness regarding everything related to their needs and requirements.