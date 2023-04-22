The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has launched new passport counters in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, targeting children from (4-12) years old, and giving some of them the opportunity to stamp their passports themselves, while specialized supervisors and experts have been assigned in the field of dealing with Children from the Passports Commissioners, to facilitate the children’s knowledge, support and answer their inquiries.

This step comes as part of the “Dubai Residence” strategy and its relentless endeavors aimed at making customers and travelers happy through Dubai airports, and within the plans to improve and develop services in line with the strategies and annual plans of the General Administration through which it sets a number of axes and targets that include a number of businesses, initiatives, and voluntary and community activities. , within the scope of social responsibility undertaken by the Dubai residency.

Through this platform, Dubai residence aims to provide a unique and unique experience for children to stamp their passports, build trust between Dubai and child travelers coming from countries of the world, and enhance belonging to the city of amazement Dubai, in addition to that the platform will provide the publication of introductory content about Dubai landmarks, Dubai Airport and Emirates Airlines. Special for children.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, who was briefed during a tour he conducted on Eid Al-Fitr, which included children’s passport platforms, said, “The General Administration is keen to include the category of children in its annual activities and plans included in the general strategy for Dubai residency, within the framework of Its societal responsibilities and its pivotal role in the field of educating children, giving them self-confidence, and giving them the opportunity to live an experience simulating the work of a passport officer by giving them the opportunity to stamp their passports.

He stressed that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is studying all its initiatives and plans extensively, to determine their importance and their ability to achieve their goals, especially those related to children, because the aim of the initiatives and activities revolves around empowering the child, increasing his knowledge, developing his talents and empowering his capabilities, explaining that the Dubai residence It chose qualified officials and experts in the field of dealing with children to ensure that the initiative achieves its goals and the success of the project, which is one of the first platforms dedicated to stamping passports for children in the world.

The children are greeted by two children’s characters (Salem and Salama) in the uniform of the Dubai residence staff, with their childish forms that are beloved to children, to build friendship and create happiness with the city of Dubai from the first step, before the children are escorted to the platform through a special gate to the corridor that leads them through the floor stickers. Which directs them to the platform to stamp the passports in an attractive way, characterized by space-themed graphics in the middle of the Emirates Airline, and it is also equipped with two steps to facilitate the smooth ascent of children.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is considered one of the most committed parties to its social responsibilities, which led it to win many local, regional and international awards.