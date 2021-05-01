Dubai (Union)

The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai participated with a number of volunteers from its various sectors and outlets in the community initiative launched by the Beit Al Khair Society under the slogan «Your breakfast brings you», concerned with distributing breakfast meals to needy and deserving families throughout the Emirate of Dubai, while adhering to all measures and precautionary measures during distribution Breakfast meals to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

This participation coincides with Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, and to reinforce the role of voluntary and charitable work in society.

Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector said: The participation of employees in the Ramadan initiative stems from the responsibility of establishing a community-based Dubai towards community members in achieving social solidarity, cooperation, solidarity and compassion.