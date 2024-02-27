The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reviewed the challenges and obstacles facing small and medium-sized youth projects, as part of the activities of the second session of the “Entrepreneurship Makers Forum,” which it organized yesterday at Al Khawaneej Majlis in Dubai, in which Emirati economists and entrepreneurs, and representatives of supporting government agencies participated. For youth projects.

Participants in the forum reviewed success stories of male and female citizen entrepreneurs who own successful projects, and highlighted ways to support and develop their businesses by presenting their pioneering projects.

The Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, stressed the administration’s keenness to support project owners at all levels, stressing the necessity of an integrated relationship between project owners, consumers and government departments, calling on the project owner, before starting, to be careful to provide a high-quality product. , acceptable in terms of price and level, and must deal with the needs of the consumer in the region, and meet his desires to achieve success.

He stated that the administration contributes greatly to supporting project owners, noting that many small local projects have grown and grown until they have spread within the country, and some of them have also spread to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Al Marri stressed that the state, represented by its leadership, always supports all projects until they grow, grow and achieve success, adding: “The establishment of Dubai began sponsoring and supporting small projects and entrepreneurs about 10 years ago, and what we see of development, change and diversity in projects confirms that young people are capable of creativity. They need the support for which we as officials bear responsibility, in addition to the fact that content makers have a great responsibility to support entrepreneurship makers, enhance their role and empower them.” Al Marri spoke about the importance of the role of content makers in societal and national issues, calling on content makers in the country to devote their efforts to always serving national projects and trends, and to give entrepreneurs some importance and support.

The forum was held in the presence of the Director General of the Community Development Authority, Hessa Buhumaid, along with an elite group of economic figures, male and female entrepreneurs, and a group of specialists and people with inspiring experiences, who shed light on a group of main issues and themes that are among the foundations of entrepreneurship and its success, in addition to the participation of… Entrepreneurial opinions and qualitative ideas that will form a road map for those wishing to develop their projects and businesses. The forum also witnessed the presence of a number of influencers and those interested in economic affairs. The forum included dialogue sessions in which the First Public Advocate, Head of the Naturalization and Residence Prosecution in Dubai, Counselor Dr. Ali Humaid Bin Khatim, participated, where he spoke about the problem of fictitious localization, describing it as a “worrying phenomenon,” while the CEO of Imtiaz Company, Engineer Issam Lootah, discussed the importance of Legislation and laws support youth projects and promote sustainable development.

The Acting Director of the Entrepreneurship Development Department at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Zahra Al Ansari, and the Director of the Business Consulting Department at the Dubai Economy and Tourism Authority, Iman Haider, during a session that brought them together, reviewed the best methods for evaluating a project idea and its potential for success, and provided advice to entrepreneurs. Beginner business.

Business consulting expert, Jassim Al-Awadi, and project expert in the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Department at the Ministry of Economy, Mohammed Saif Al-Yousifi, touched on the best practices for risk management in entrepreneurship projects, and also reviewed for entrepreneurs the mechanisms for integrating profit and social goals into their business model.

The forum reviewed success stories and inspiring models narrated by female entrepreneurs, and included the entrepreneur Afraa Mahmoud Mohammed, a founding partner of the Ghaf Project, an Emirati publishing house, and entrepreneurs Nawal Al-Obaidly and Noura Matar, who talked about their project “The 2 Design,” in addition to Ali Ibrahim, Owner of Ali Bhai Restaurant, before concluding his work by honoring the efforts of the participants, and valuing their presence and participation.