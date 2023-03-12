The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced the outputs of the first phase of the “visual communication” service, explaining that since its launch on January 11, it has received more than 250,000 calls, and has been able to respond with complete success to communications related to completing requests for financial services and golden residency procedures. And humanitarian cases, legal advice, procedures related to the services of the establishment and the real estate investor, entry permits, investigation, follow-up, and nationality.

Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector in the Dubai Residency, said that this distinguished service allows completing transaction procedures, updating data and submitting documents “remotely” through visual, direct and interactive communication with the responsible employee without the need for a personal visit, pointing out that this project has proven its readiness “Dubai building” for the future by moving forward towards the digital world through an advanced digital infrastructure through a package of electronic services that are built on proactive ideas that aim to enhance the quality of life of customers and facilitate mechanisms for providing services within modern frameworks that simulate the near future.

Brigadier Hussein indicated that visual communication gives all categories of customers an opportunity to complete the submission of transaction requests while they are in their homes or offices to allow access to the service with high efficiency while ensuring the least effort and time through direct visual communication with the responsible employee to provide deficiencies or update data,

He explained that a large number of incoming calls were inquiries, noting that this service is intended to complete the completion of transaction procedures, and customers can obtain a response to all inquiries through the Amer call center on the toll-free number 8005111, which operates around the clock, seven days a week.

The Assistant General Manager of the Institutional Support Sector added that “Dubai Residency” contributed to shaping the features of the future of services by evoking variables and reading customers’ expectations as well as automating services and integrating highly intelligent digital capabilities, to ensure the provision of pioneering ideas and innovative and qualitative solutions in order to maintain Dubai’s position as one of the best International cities in the field of providing government services.