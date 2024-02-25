The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai celebrated Kuwaiti travelers arriving from the State of Kuwait via Dubai International Airport, with a colorful program, on the occasion of Kuwaiti National Day, which falls on the twenty-fifth of every year, in a step that reflects the depth of the fraternal and historical relations that bring together the two brotherly peoples.

The program included stamping the passports of travelers coming from the sisterly State of Kuwait with a special entry stamp that embodies the symbolism of the celebration of Kuwaiti National Day, in addition to distributing souvenirs and lighting the smart gates in blue, and the iconic characters Salem and Salama also participated in welcoming the children.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, pointed out the depth of the bonds that reflect the cohesion and interdependence between the Emirati and Kuwaiti peoples, which are rooted in mutual cultural, economic and social relations, pointing out that this warm reception on this occasion comes as an expression of the UAE’s appreciation and respect. The State of Kuwait has a leadership and people, and strong relations that both sides are always keen to strengthen and develop

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Residency launched, several years ago, an initiative to welcome those arriving to the country from the people of sister countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council through Dubai International Airport, on its national days, which included the preparation of special programs and a distinguished reception, embodying the keenness of the people of the Emirates to consolidate the bonds of fraternal relations and reflect the warmth The state and its guests.