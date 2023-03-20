The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai celebrated the International Day of Happiness, which falls on the twentieth of March of each year, by reviewing a package of indicators that enhance its position as one of the most prominent work environments in which cadres and customers are of exceptional importance, to achieve their happiness on the professional and personal levels.





The celebration included a package of messages that were sent to customers, in a step aimed at enhancing the sustainability of constructive communication that leads to achieving customer happiness, in addition to a happiness questionnaire that was distributed to customers, with the aim of identifying aspects and tools that achieve happiness for them.





It also included direct communication between leaders and officials who were present specifically to respond to customers’ inquiries through visual communication, and an assurance that administrators and officials in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai are always ready and available to communicate and deal with the requirements of customers and employees.









The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is considered one of the leading institutions in the field of launching qualitative services and initiatives that target human cadres and customers, with the aim of achieving the highest indicators of satisfaction, happiness and positivity for them. Within years, it has succeeded in bringing about fundamental transformations in the methods of providing services and presenting them to customers.