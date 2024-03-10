The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced the working hours during the holy month of Ramadan, taking into account the approved hours system and in line with the nature of the holy month, where customers will be able to obtain services in the main building of the administration in the Al Jafiliya area, in the Al Manara Center, the New Al Twar Center, and the rest of the external centers. The Dubai Residency Department is located in various regions of the emirate, in addition to the Amer Service Center, from nine in the morning until five in the evening, daily except Friday, when it will start from 9 am – 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Services are available 24 hours a day at the Customer Happiness Center – Airport Services Terminal 3, and via smart applications and the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. As for the Customer Happiness Center in Al Awir, employees begin receiving customers from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Evening all days of the week.

The Dubai Residency also clarified that the public will be able to contact the Amer Customer Happiness Center on the toll-free number 8005111 around the clock for inquiries, throughout the Holy Month, in order to continue communication and communication with customers, and to provide all services that meet their needs and meet their requirements.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is keen to sustain the provision of services and complete transactions in record times, to preserve the gains it has achieved in providing the highest standards of distinguished services, in a way that makes it easier for customers and speeds up the completion of their transactions.

On this occasion, the Dubai Residency congratulated all the Emirati people and residents of the country on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.