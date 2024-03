The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced the working hours during the holy month of Ramadan, taking into account the approved hours system and in line with the nature of the holy month, as customers will be able to obtain services in the main building of the administration in the Al Jafiliya area, and in the Al Manara Center, the New Al Twar Center, and the rest of the centers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Dubai Residency, located in various regions of the emirate, in addition to the “Amer” service center, is open from nine in the morning until five in the evening daily, except Friday, when it will start from nine in the morning until 12 noon, and from two in the afternoon until five in the evening.

Services are available 24 hours a day at the Customer Happiness Center – Airport Services Terminal 3, and via smart applications and the website of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. As for the Customer Happiness Center in Al Awir, customers are received from six in the morning until ten in the evening, seven days a week. Dubai Residency also clarified that the public will be able to contact the “Amer” Customer Happiness Center on the toll-free number 8005111 around the clock for inquiries, throughout the Holy Month, in order to continue communication and communication with customers, and to provide all services that meet their needs and meet their requirements.