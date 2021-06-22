The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai signed a memorandum of understanding with the Emirates Inventors Association, to enhance joint cooperation in the field of creativity and innovation, and to upgrade national competencies, to advance the wheel of progress and raise comprehensive development standards.

The memorandum was signed by the Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Inventors Association, Ahmed Abdullah Majan, in the presence of the Assistant Director-General for Air Port Affairs, Brigadier Talal Al-Shanqiti, and a number of officials from both parties.

The memorandum stipulates the adoption of innovative programs to rehabilitate and care for the creative and innovative employees of Dubai Residency to accomplish their inventions, and to exchange expertise, experiences, studies and creative and innovative ideas between the two parties, which contribute to advancing progress to achieve fruitful cooperation in the field of spreading creative and innovative awareness, including cooperation in the field of initiatives and projects. Innovative.

Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri said: “This memorandum comes from the vision of the United Arab Emirates to be among the most innovative countries globally, as innovation is the basis for development and upgrading the quality of life,” stressing that this cooperation aims to strengthen relations between the two parties in the field of creativity, innovation and exchange. Experience and expertise, investment and development of human cadres, which contribute to sustainable development and achieve leadership and excellence.

For his part, Majan expressed his happiness with this memorandum, which will enhance cooperation between the two parties with the aim of supporting national competencies of inventors and innovators, in addition to exchanging experiences to push the wheel of progress towards upgrading comprehensive development standards and the economic and cultural development witnessed by the country to reach the highest levels of excellence.



