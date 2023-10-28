The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, announced that the initiative launched by “Dubai Residency”, under the slogan “For you, we are here”, at Dubai Festival City, will be monthly in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, and a proactive service that allows… Customers can apply for any service directly on the platform.

This came during his visit to the “For You, We Are Here” campaign platform, which aimed to introduce the most important services it provides to customers in the Emirate of Dubai. The functional cadres operating the platform gave a presentation on the services they provide, which included the smart application, the website, the tourist visa, the institutional identity, the golden residency, the entry permit service for companions and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the children’s passport platform.

Al Marri stressed the continuation of efforts in direct communication with members of the community and improving customers’ experience by enhancing their awareness and informing them of the highest standards of services and mechanisms for obtaining them, in accordance with international best practices, adding that the “We Come to You” initiative aims to ensure their access to all services quickly and easily. To enhance the quality of life and achieve happiness for them.

He pointed out that the campaign is considered a proactive service to facilitate access to customers, reach them, and answer their inquiries.

During the campaign, Dubai Residency provided an enjoyable and interactive experience for children, as the cartoon characters (Salem and Salama) welcomed the children with all friendliness, and also provided them with a variety of recreational activities that included drawing and taking souvenir photos with the cartoon characters. It is noteworthy that this initiative comes within the framework of the rapid technological developments that Dubai is experiencing, and within the efforts of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai towards leading the digital and smart transformation by employing artificial intelligence techniques, applications of smart solutions and advanced technology, to improve the customer experience, and facilitate the procedures for providing services in a manner that… It befits Dubai’s status at the regional and global levels.

• “We are here for you” is a monthly initiative in various regions of the emirate.