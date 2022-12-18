Dubai (Union)

Under the slogan “Emirates – Qatar, happy new year”, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai celebrated the Qatari National Day, and the brotherly people shared their joys on this national occasion, which comes on the 18th of December of each year, by launching a number of initiatives And organizing a distinguished package of activities that confirm the depth of the historical brotherly relations between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Dubai Residency expresses its celebration of this occasion by welcoming the Qatari brothers through Dubai airports with a distinctive seal bearing the slogan “Emirates – Qatar Happy New Year”. The lighting of the smart gates at Dubai airports is changed to a burgundy color, and the passport platforms of the GCC countries are decorated with roses in the colors of the Qatari flag.

The Dubai residence also distributed free “Communicate Happily” SIM cards to travelers coming to the country through Dubai airports and enjoying the offers offered by these slides.

Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed that Qatar’s celebration of its National Day this year is distinct and different, as it coincides with the World Cup finals, as the host country for the FIFA World Cup “Qatar 2022” to be added to its records full of achievements. As part of the UAE’s support for its sister Qatar in hosting the World Cup, the Haya card was allocated, which allowed Qatar World Cup fans to obtain entry and residence visas. With the aim of advancing the Gulf and Arab economy forward. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri raised, on the occasion, his warmest congratulations and blessings to the Qatari government, leadership and people, wishing the brotherly country further progress and prosperity.