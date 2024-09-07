As part of its community initiatives that seek to enhance communication with various community groups, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai organized a series of visits to a number of schools during the first two weeks of the start of the 2024-2025 academic year, where children were welcomed with souvenirs and in the presence of the famous cartoon characters of Dubai Residence, Salem and Salama. .

This initiative, which comes within the framework of Dubai Residence’s efforts to enhance the quality of life in the community, encourage children to achieve education and contribute to building a bright future for Dubai, benefited 3,800 children. It also included the distribution of books and posters that included drawings specific to Dubai Residence..

The posters include drawings of the Children’s Passports Platform, the characters Salem and Salama, the Dubai Residence logo, Burj Khalifa, and a drawing of the happiness plane. This initiative, which included the distribution of books and posters, aims to organize institutional community work with partners to ensure efficiency and effectiveness, as well as encourage children to start the school year with great activity and vitality, while emphasizing the importance of education and knowledge in building nations. .

The schools visited by the (administration) during the first week included Al Shorouk Kindergarten, December 2nd School, Al Saada School, Hessa Bint Al Murr School, and Dubai Center for People of Determination. The second week included visits to the National Charity School, Carmel School, and the Indian School..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai confirmed that its role and presence is not limited to providing services to customers, but rather goes beyond that as a true partner in building an aware and educated society, as enhancing awareness and community initiatives are an integral part of the Dubai Residency strategy..

The children interacted greatly with the visits, as they welcomed the cartoon characters “Salem” and “Salama” with joy and happiness, which created an atmosphere of joy and fun, expressing their gratitude for this initiative and the beautiful gifts, which made them feel excited to start the school year with a positive spirit..

Parents confirmed that these visits not only made the children happy, but also helped them relieve the stress associated with the start of the new school year, which contributed to enhancing their sense of reassurance and happiness. They praised the efforts made to strengthen the relationship between the community and Dubai Residence, which reflects the commitment to supporting education and caring for the rising generation..