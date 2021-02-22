The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has officially launched the “Smart Traveler Journey” project, which shortens the traveler’s journey to five seconds, using both eye and face fingerprints through smooth procedures, and the service has been activated on 122 smart gates in the entry and departure halls of Dubai airports.

The Dubai Residency organized a tour for representatives of the media at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3, to experience the traveler’s smart journey, which starts from the moment of obtaining the boarding pass and pre-registration and then crossing through the smart gates in the departure hall, as part of a service that is the most advanced in the world using Artificial intelligence to facilitate and accelerate traffic operations through the passport area and create a seamless travel experience.

The Director General of the Department, Major General Mohammed Al Marri, said during the tour that the administration is proactive in relying on innovation in its smart services and projects, and enhancing its pioneering role at the local and global level to upgrade the level of services that make the customer experience smooth and fast and in line with the leadership’s vision of making Dubai a smart city. In full.

Al-Marri emphasized that the establishment of Dubai, as part of its drive to proactively develop its services, used vital systems and artificial intelligence techniques to provide a smart travel experience using the face print in some of its services, and the smart gates service comes within a project that has been studied and tried in advance on the ground and was achieved thanks to the efforts and endeavors of the work team that The project was implemented with sincerity and dedication.

The Assistant Director-General for Air Ports Affairs in the Department, Brigadier Talal Al-Shanqeeti, said that the 122 smart gates in the departure and arrival halls of Dubai airports have been developed, and their systems have been modernized, so that passengers previously registered in the system can pass through them through eye and face fingerprints without the need to Using travel documents by looking at the screen at the green dot on the gate to be recognized by a fingerprint in a period not exceeding five seconds.

He pointed out that the Dubai residence is a forerunner in the application of these quality services, and stated that the smart service enhances preventive measures and measures to counter the transmission of infection with Corona, as the traveler does not need to use his hands at the airport until reaching the plane.

Al-Shanqeeti emphasized that the error rate during the use of the new service is “zero”, as data arriving to the country is recorded as soon as they arrive, in addition to taking face and eye prints.

He added that the launch of this service confirms the efforts made by the Dubai establishment in developing its smart services, which are in line with the government’s directives aimed at enhancing the role of technology in raising the level of well-being and achieving the quality of life in the country.

Solutions and innovations

The Executive Vice President of Dubai Airports Corporation, Jamal Al Hai, stated that “during the (Corona) virus pandemic, Dubai airports worked to find solutions and innovations for the future expectations of the number of passengers, as it is a global destination that attracts large numbers of travelers annually.”

He pointed out that about two million passengers are expected to travel through Dubai airports during the month of February, and the coming period will witness an increase in the number of travelers with the entry of the summer months and global success in reducing the repercussions of “Covid-19”.





