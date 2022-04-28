The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai called on all customers to use the Dubai now application and the website of the General Administration http://www.gdrfad.gov.ae to complete their transactions during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

It noted that Amer centers will be closed during the holiday, and customers can submit all inquiries related to management’s transactions by calling the “Amer” call center service on the toll-free number 8005111, which works around the clock, seven days a week, knowing that Amer centers will be closed only during the period of Ramadan 29 to the 3rd of Shawwal.

The General Administration indicated that the Customer Happiness Center located in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer will receive customers from May 1 to May 6, 2022, from eight in the morning until eight in the evening.

The Customer Happiness Center located at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 (Arrivals Hall) continues to provide management services around the clock, seven days a week. In order to facilitate and facilitate the completion of customer procedures during Eid.

The Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant-General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, congratulated the wise leadership, citizens and residents on the occasion of the happy Eid Al-Fitr, and expressed his happiness and best wishes on this happy occasion, calling on the Almighty, the Almighty, to preserve everyone and bless the people of the United Arab Emirates. With more progress, prosperity and happiness.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

