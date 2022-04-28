The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai called on customers to use the Dubai now application and the website of the General Directorate http://www.gdrfad.gov.aein completing their transactions during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, noting that “Amer” centers will be closed during the period from tomorrow until 3 Shawwal.

Customers can also submit inquiries related to management’s transactions by calling the “Amer” call center service on the toll-free number 8005111, which works around the clock, seven days a week.

The General Administration clarified that the Customer Happiness Center located in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer will receive customers from May 1 to May 6, from eight in the morning until eight in the evening.

The Customer Happiness Center located at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 (Arrivals) continues to provide management services around the clock, seven days a week, to facilitate and facilitate the completion of customer procedures during Eid.



