The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has clarified the working hours for the grace period for violators during Friday at the Violators’ Status Settlement Center in Al Aweer area, which is designated for fingerprinting and issuing exit permits. It will start on Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The center will continue to work from Saturday to Thursday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. 8pm throughout the grace period.

Regarding the working hours at the 86 model Amer centers, which provide all services for settling the status of those wishing to stay and issuing exit permits for holders of the Emirates ID, they will be according to the working hours of each center, where customers can click on the attached link to be able to choose the one closest to their area or communicate via the “Amer” call center on the number 8005111, which operates around the clock, seven days a week.