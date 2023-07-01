The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, represented by Dubai Passports Officers, welcomed the first group of children arriving through Dubai International Airport with a group of cartoon characters they love, Salem and Salama, in addition to the very favorite cartoon character for children, which has become a symbol of the Dubai Shopping Festival “Modhish” and Dana. They were taken from the door of the plane to their passport stand to stamp their passports themselves, and souvenirs were presented to them and photos and videos were taken.

This step comes within the framework of “Residence Dubai” endeavors towards providing an atmosphere of joy and pleasure during the celebration of Eid Al-Adha, coupled with the support of the campaign of the Department of Economy and Tourism represented by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, which launched the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, by receiving children traveling to Dubai and Welcome them, and complete their entry procedures in the platforms designated for them.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, confirmed that the Dubai residence, in cooperation with strategic partners, wanted the opening of the platforms to be an unusual opening, outside the official and usual frameworks, so it was decided that the first group of children to set foot on the airport land would be the ones who inaugurated them. The platforms, pointing out that this hospitality in receiving children from Dubai Airports Passport Officers will continue throughout the days of the festival and throughout the year because it is an integral part of our customs and traditions of welcoming the guest.

He added that the General Administration had launched the first platform in Building 3 on Eid Al-Fitr, and achieved remarkable success, as the number of children using it has so far reached nearly 11,000 children, indicating that the platforms are distinguished by a wonderful design that combines the authentic Emirati heritage with the modern and civilized renaissance that The emirate is witnessing it, where the camel and the astronaut refer to the Emirati heritage, its renaissance and its future aspirations.

The first group of children arriving in Dubai were the ones who inaugurated on the first days of Eid Al-Adha their new platforms in the arrivals halls in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Dubai International Airport, so that they could have a beautiful experience represented in stamping their passports themselves, which perpetuates the image of Dubai and its place in their memories. childlike.

It is noteworthy that the establishment of Dubai is considered one of the leading entities in the field of launching ambitious and qualitative initiatives, which are consistent with its directions and strategies aimed at enhancing the presence and position of the UAE on the map of the most prominent global destinations in general and Dubai in particular, in cooperation with its strategic partners.