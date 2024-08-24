The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, represented by the Labor Activities Department in the Labor Relations Regulation Sector, launched the “Neighborhood Fridge” initiative, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and in cooperation with “Farjan Dubai”, with the aim of providing a refreshing break for workers during the hot summer months, by distributing various refreshments at their work sites, such as construction sites and factories affiliated with companies.

This initiative, which was launched at a number of construction sites and benefited about 8,000 workers, comes within the framework of Dubai Residency’s appreciation of the vital role played by workers in achieving sustainable development, and within the context of its efforts to provide a suitable work environment for them, in addition to enhancing awareness of the importance of their role in society by providing support programs and initiatives that contribute to improving the working and living conditions of workers, which enhances their productivity and contributes to building a more prosperous and integrated society.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai expressed its happiness to cooperate with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and Dubai Village to launch the “Fridge Fridge” initiative, which carries humanitarian messages that reflect the values, authenticity, compassion and solidarity of the Emirati society. It is also considered a community project to embody the spirit of cooperation in providing support to workers and enhancing their sense of appreciation and belonging, noting its belief that these joint efforts will contribute to improving the work environment and enhancing the spirit of solidarity among all members of society.

The Deputy Director General of the Dubai Residency and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, Major General Obaid bin Muhair bin Surour, stressed the administration’s keenness to maintain continuous communication with all workers at all times and occasions, realising the importance of their pivotal role in the renaissance and development witnessed by the emirate, pointing out that the “Al Fareej Fridge” initiative reflects the Dubai Residency’s firm commitment to providing the necessary support and care to workers in all circumstances.

In turn, the Assistant Director General of the Labor Relations Regulation Sector at the Dubai Residency, Major General Dr. Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi, stressed that developing and supporting workers has a positive impact on the quality of work and productivity, and contributes to achieving national goals and consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading city in all fields.