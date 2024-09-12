The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai stated that priority in employing violators who wish to correct their status will be given to those whose companies have faltered for any reason.

She told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that she had decided to carry out her duties in the field throughout the grace period set by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, to exempt violators of foreign entry and residence regulations from fines, for a period of two months (ending on October 30), as her leaders and officials continue their duties from the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al-Aweer, to deal immediately with the cases received daily, and to ensure that the procedures are completed in record time.

Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, said that the platforms for employing violators receive daily large numbers of people wishing to amend their status and remain in the country by obtaining job opportunities in their specializations.

He stated that priority in employment will be given to those whose companies have faltered for some reason, to give them the opportunity to join other companies in the same field.

He pointed out that the great turnout of clients to amend their status highlights the importance and success of the initiative, and heralds the completion of the largest number of transactions for violators wishing to correct their status to leave, or to transform from negative and ineffective labor to positive and productive labor, by integrating them into the labor market legally, by taking advantage of the employment platforms of companies located in Al Aweer Center, with which an agreement has been made in advance for those wishing to obtain a suitable job opportunity.

Al Qamzi called on violators to seize this golden opportunity and live freely and in peace of mind in the country or return voluntarily to their homelands, stressing full support for all. He called on those wishing to obtain more information or inquiries to contact the “Amer” call center on 8005111, as it operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He added: “Our goal is to continue providing support to everyone who needs it, and to ensure that all groups benefit from this initiative in its designated time.”

Representatives of companies offering job opportunities to violators at the Violators’ Status Settlement Headquarters in Dubai said that they receive hundreds of violators wishing to remain in the country, in various specializations, and conduct direct employment interviews, and some job seekers obtain immediate job opportunities.