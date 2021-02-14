Dubai (Union)

The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, launched the first phase of the specialized sign language dictionary in the field of residency services and foreigners affairs, and includes a set of vocabulary of 252 words that include the main services in Dubai residency, represented in the services of entry and residence permits, Nationality, passports, prosecution of violators, foreigners and services of air, sea and land ports.

This comes in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the national agenda aimed at achieving a cohesive society that preserves its national identity.

Major General Awad Muhammad Al-Oweim, Assistant Director-General of the Human and Financial Resources Sector at the Dubai establishment, said: “The administration is working to intensify its efforts to continue the march of excellence in all fields in accordance with the country’s strategic directions to build a conscious and educated society.”

He added, “The specialized sign language dictionary is the first of its kind at the state level in the field of residency services and foreigners affairs, which is a new achievement added to the UAE’s record of local achievements.”

He pointed out that the dictionary aims to raise the level of the local community’s culture in sign language, and to enhance social and national responsibility towards people of determination to ensure their inclusion and empowerment in society and improve their quality of life.

He pointed out that this dictionary will contribute to meeting the needs of the community and enhance its cohesion, in addition to facilitating communication between employees and customers of people of determination in the local Emirati sign language.

For his part, Nasser Ismail, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Welfare Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development, affirmed the ministry’s keenness to strengthen partnership and cooperation for the benefit of all segments of society, in a way that leads to achieving integration and empowerment of people of determination, facilitating their access to information, and proactively delivering services to them, praising the efforts of “Dubai Establishment »Continuous and qualitative support and empowerment of people of determination, providing their requirements and meeting their needs, based on the best developmental services that enhance the quality of their daily life

In turn, Lt. Col. Yasser Al-Khanbouli, Director of the Training and Performance Development Department at the Dubai Residency, said that the first phase includes launching a set of vocabulary concerned with residency work and foreigners affairs, which have been documented in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development.