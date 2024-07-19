The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai launched the “Innovators of Tomorrow” program, under the slogan “Future Makers… Their Imagination Innovates,” as part of its community responsibility, and with the aim of raising students’ readiness during the summer vacation, in order to achieve national aspirations to invest in the nation’s children.

The program is based on three main tracks to provide students with the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and expand their educational horizons beyond traditional curricula. The tracks include preparing children and youth and providing them with advanced skills related to innovation tools, enabling them to acquire new skills, raising students’ awareness in the fields of artificial intelligence and programming, in addition to introducing them to future trends and familiarizing them with them, as well as instilling Emirati values ​​in students and introducing them to the components of Emirati identity and culture.

The Director of the Innovation and Future Center, Lieutenant Colonel Faisal Abdullah Bin Balila, stressed that the launch of the “Innovators of Tomorrow” program comes from the Dubai Residence’s belief in the importance of community innovation in developing students’ capabilities, preparing for the future, and promoting a culture of creativity and innovation in society.

Captain Mariam Saif Al Mansouri, Head of the Creative Care Department, stated that the program includes three basic values ​​that focus on developing students’ skills in the fields of innovation and future projects, in line with the country’s vision for the next 50 years, expanding horizons by raising awareness in scientific and practical fields, and enhancing culture by instilling Emirati values. The program runs from July 15 to August 8, and includes multiple axes, including educational programs on innovation tools, 3D printing, photography, “E-sport”, Lego, the Internet of Things, and an introductory tour of the children’s counter, document inspection center, and control and command room at Dubai International Airport.

