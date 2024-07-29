The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has launched an initiative titled “For the World” that hosts a guest from different countries and continents of the world, with the aim of enhancing the knowledge of front-line employees at Dubai’s land, sea and air ports about the details and cultures of other peoples.

The launch of the initiative comes within the framework of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai’s keenness to establish Dubai’s position as a global destination for tourism, work, peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

“This initiative contributes to strengthening ties and acquaintance between peoples, in addition to familiarizing front-line employees at Dubai’s land, sea and air ports with the culture and customs of citizens of those countries from around the world, so that they receive a proper reception and farewell upon completing their entry or exit procedures to and from the UAE via Dubai’s land, sea and air ports,” said Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

He added that the “For the World” initiative contributes to creating an environment that enhances mutual respect and coexistence between different cultures, making Dubai a global model of cultural diversity and openness to the world.

“The initiative aims to host a person from a certain country, wearing the traditional dress of his country, in order to inform front-line employees at all Dubai ports of the most accurate details related to the country the guest is coming from, in terms of dress, customs, traditions and culture, and the most important methods of effective communication with the people of that country, which enables them to welcome travelers in a distinctive and innovative way, by including the principle of proactivity, and improving the quality of life for travelers, whether they are arriving or departing through the ports, and providing them with a unique and distinctive experience, especially at Dubai airports,” Al Marri explained.

The initiative was announced during a press conference organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai yesterday, in the presence of the Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, and Deputy Director General Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour.

The idea of ​​the “For the World” initiative is to host a person from one of the countries to interact with employees of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai at air, land and sea ports, and to introduce them to the customs and culture of its people, through practical experiences.

In response to journalists’ questions, Lieutenant General Al Marri stated that a working team has been formed for the initiative, and that coordination and cooperation will be carried out with the embassies and consulates of the selected country, to nominate an influential and socially beloved figure in their country. He revealed that a dictionary will be prepared that includes most of the words of welcome and reception for communities, and methods of handing over passports according to their customs upon arrival and departure, as well as means of respect and appreciation according to the traditions of these peoples.

The first guest of this initiative was “Yani Takashi” from Japan, who arrived in a traditional kimono, a Japanese garment that reflects the traditions and culture of Japan. Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri took a tour with the guest, then met with passport officers at Dubai airports, with the aim of learning about the culture of the Japanese people, how they communicate with others, and the way they deal with others.

Team Mohammed Ahmed Al-Marri:

The initiative contributes to creating an environment that enhances mutual respect and coexistence between different cultures, making Dubai a global model of cultural diversity and openness to the world.