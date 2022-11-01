The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed the issuance of the first tourist visa for the World Cup “Haya”, which allows fans of the World Cup in Qatar to enter and reside in the UAE for a period of up to ninety days. Within the next few days.

This is within the framework of the UAE’s support to the sisterly State of Qatar, to host the Qatar 2022 World Cup by hosting the event’s visitors and allowing them to enter the Emirates. This visa also allows visitors to enter and leave the country several times during its validity period.

Director General, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, said: “In conjunction with the approaching launch of the FIFA World Cup, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has completed its preparations for this huge sporting event through a package of unprecedented quality services for its visitors who wish to live a unique and qualitative tourism experience that accompanies their desire In the presence of the most attended world championship competitions, in addition to the celebrations of entering the new year 2023.

He explained that preliminary information and estimates indicate that the sisterly State of Qatar may receive 1.4 million visitors from different countries of the world to attend the World Cup, which will start from November 21 to December 18.

Therefore, the residency of Dubai has raised the pace of work while ensuring the security aspect, in addition to ensuring that 100% of those coming to the country obtain entry permits before their arrival, knowing that the delegations and the public will go to Doha and return to Dubai on the same day repeatedly.

Al-Marri pointed out that Dubai promises you to provide a tourist experience with its components, initiatives and qualitative surprises for tourists, especially since the World Cup comes in light of ideal weather conditions that everyone around the world wants to live in, and from this point of view, the establishment of Dubai is working around the clock to enhance the experience of tourists Providing the highest standards of global services, as well as distributing brochures on the most prominent landmarks that can be visited during their presence in the emirate. Pointing out about building bridges of cooperation and coordination with our strategic partners, who are represented by the Economic Department, Dubai Airport and tourism companies, where a specialized team was formed to issue this visa.