The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed that it intends to expand its innovative service that it recently launched for child travelers coming to Dubai, referring to the passport platform for children that enables them to stamp their passports themselves.

And “Emirates Today” monitored on the ground the atmosphere of joy and joy among children of different nationalities during their experience of the innovative service at Dubai Airport, which is the first of its kind in the world.

Airport employees said they were surprised that many children coming to the country are aware of the service in advance and want to go through their own gate.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs launched, during Eid Al-Fitr, the new passport platforms in the arrivals hall (Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport), targeting children (4-12 years) to give them the opportunity to stamp their passports themselves, while specialized supervisors were assigned. And experts in the field of dealing with children from the passport officers, to facilitate the knowledge of children, support them, and answer their inquiries.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, said that the administration intends to expand the innovative service to include all arrival halls at Dubai airports, stressing that it comes as part of the “Dubai residence” strategy and its endeavors aimed at making customers and travelers happy through Dubai airports. And within the plans to improve and develop services, in line with the strategies and annual plans of the General Administration, through which it sets a number of axes and targets, including a number of voluntary and community actions, initiatives and activities, within the scope of social responsibility undertaken by Dubai Residence. He continued: «The administration aims through this platform to provide a unique and unique experience for children to stamp their passports, build trust between Dubai and travelers coming from countries of the world, and enhance belonging to the city of amazement Dubai, in addition to that the platform will provide publishing introductory content about Dubai landmarks, Dubai Airport and Emirates Airlines, Special for children.

He said that the administration is keen to include children within its annual plans included in its general strategy, within the framework of its societal responsibilities and its pivotal role in the field of educating children, giving them self-confidence and giving them the opportunity to live an experience simulating the work of a passport officer, by giving them the opportunity to stamp their passports.

He stressed that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is studying its initiatives and plans extensively, to determine their importance and their ability to achieve their goals, especially those related to children, because the aim of the initiatives and activities revolves around empowering the child, increasing his knowledge, developing his talents and empowering his abilities, explaining that Dubai Residence chose qualified officials and experts in the field of dealing with children, to ensure that the initiative achieves its goals and the success of the project, which is one of the first platforms dedicated to stamping passports for children in the world.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Salem bin Ali, Director of the Customer Happiness Department, said, “The passport station at any airport in the world represents the first impression of any traveler, so the new platforms represent an exceptional experience for children, and are entrenched in their minds and memories for life.”

And he explained that the child completes his procedures completely, whether he is accompanied by his parents or who comes to Dubai without the accompaniment of their relatives, within the service provided by Emirates Airlines. The children are greeted by two children’s characters, “Salem” and “Salama”, in the uniform of the “Dubai residence” employees, with their childlike forms that are beloved to children, to build friendship and create happiness with the city of Dubai from the first step, before taking the children to the platform through a gate, especially for the corridor that leads them from Through the floor stickers to the passport stamping stand.

The corridor was decorated with space-themed drawings, with the Emirates Airline in the center.

It is noteworthy that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is one of the most committed entities to its social responsibilities, which has led it to win many local, regional and international awards.

• Airport staff: “Many children coming to Dubai are aware of the service in advance.”

Watch the children’s platform video , Please click on this link.