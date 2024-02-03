18 employees of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (Dubai Residency) graduated in a functional skills course in the English language, which was organized in cooperation between “Dubai Residency”, represented by the Center for Continuing Learning and Talent Development, and the University of Cambridge, in the presence of the Director General of the Department, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ahmed Al Marri. The course lasted 45 days, with an average of six hours of study per person, with a total of 1,648 completed exercises. It contained a number of training materials related to developing employees’ capabilities, improving their intellectual skills, their ability to understand and solve work problems in an innovative way, working skills within a team, communication, understanding others, and listening to them. Clearly, how to deal with customers from different cultures, in addition to critical thinking skills, analyzing information, making the right decision, and other functional skills. Lt. General Al Marri stressed Dubai Residency’s keenness to provide the broadest opportunities for its employees, develop their capabilities and enable them to pursue their studies and scientific progress.