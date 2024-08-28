The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has declared 2024 as the Year of Volunteering, confirming the department’s keenness to promote the concept of volunteer and humanitarian work.

Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, explained that declaring 2024 as the Year of Volunteering at Dubai Residency comes from its commitment to enhancing the quality of life and making society happy, and establishing social responsibility as a core value stipulated in its announced strategy, with all individuals bearing responsibility towards the interest of society with the aim of strengthening and consolidating the cohesion of society itself, and volunteer participation to serve the community to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development, as giving has become a title for many practices that distinguished Dubai Residency, pointing out that volunteering was one of the windows of community service through which Dubai Residency employees appeared to the community, extending their arms, exerting their efforts, and contributing their energies, capabilities and skills, through many volunteer activities and initiatives that required their presence and participation.

Strengthening the volunteer work system:

The administration explained that the Social Responsibility Section of the Marketing and Government Communication Department at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai plays the most prominent role in launching and implementing initiatives, events, and volunteer efforts, and organizing the participation of the administration’s male and female employees in the programs and initiatives launched by partners, as Dubai Residency has become one of the most prominent and effective fronts in the arenas of community, charitable and humanitarian giving, alongside all institutions, associations and civil society organizations concerned with volunteer work, and a permanent partner in all its initiatives and volunteer campaigns, in order to contribute to development efforts, support charitable and humanitarian work, and participate in awareness campaigns and efforts related to protecting the security of society and preserving the lives and safety of its members, including ambulance, rescue, evacuation, evacuation and shelter operations. Cooperation is taking place with many local entities to enhance the volunteer work system and direct Dubai Residency employees to participate in various volunteer programs organized by various entities such as the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, where employees participated, for example, in organizing the COP 28 conference, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, where they participate. In various humanitarian and relief programs, alongside the Community Development Authority, a partnership agreement was signed to enhance the volunteer work system between it and the Dubai Residence.

Dubai Residency volunteer activities are diverse, including participation in sports activities and volunteering in organizing sports events, educational volunteering by helping to educate and educate students through field training, in addition to supervisory volunteering and contributing to organizing and supervising various events and initiatives, virtual volunteering by participating in virtual activities via the web, in addition to health volunteering and participating in activities that focus on health and supporting health awareness and educational campaigns, media volunteering and helping to create media content and film and produce videos. Dubai Residency volunteer initiatives also include many programs and events, including supervising forums, conferences, community and humanitarian initiatives such as the Ramadan tent, Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, celebrating International Workers’ Day, and helping humanitarian cases for some groups of violators, in addition to many initiatives of a humanitarian nature that reflect the values ​​of the Emirates and its commitment to human rights and intervention in emergency and disaster situations and other volunteer work.

65 volunteer initiatives and 2332 volunteers:

During the period from 2021 to the first half of 2024, the number of volunteer initiatives launched by Dubai Residence reached 65 volunteer initiatives, and the number of volunteer employees increased to 2,332 volunteers who contributed 30,000 volunteer hours in various events.

Organizing volunteer participation:

The Social Responsibility Section of the Marketing and Government Communication Department is responsible for organizing the participation of Dubai Residency employees in volunteer activities. Volunteer employees are contacted through official communication channels to announce all volunteer initiatives and opportunities, stating all details and conditions to limit the number of participants and supervise them by the department’s employees in order to ensure the success of the volunteer opportunity. The database of Dubai Residency volunteers is also used in emergency situations to accurately select volunteers and organize their participation in volunteer initiatives.

Management support:

The voluntary work and initiatives launched by Dubai Residence, or in which it participates with other entities, receive a lot of attention and continuous support from the administration, through appropriate honoring of volunteers. The Distinguished Volunteer category was also created in the Corporate Leadership Award, as well as launching an annual ceremony for volunteers on the occasion of (International Volunteer Day), which falls on December 5 of each year, with the aim of thanking volunteers for their efforts and increasing public awareness of their contribution to society, through which achievements are displayed, as well as introducing employees to voluntary initiatives and encouraging and honoring them, which translates the decisions and directions of the wise government on the importance of voluntary and humanitarian work into reality.

As part of Dubai Residence’s continuous support for volunteering, it was also decided to launch the Volunteer Work Medal to honor employees who have made valuable and effective contributions to volunteer initiatives under special conditions, and the Excellence Award as upcoming steps that will be implemented this year as part of its plan to appreciate volunteers and motivate employees with the aim of encouraging and encouraging them to participate in volunteer and humanitarian work.