The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai continues its awareness campaign “We are here for you”, which has achieved remarkable success in attracting a large number of visitors in various areas of Dubai, where they learned about the most prominent services provided..

This time, Dubai Residence chose to continue the campaign at Dubai Mall from September 23 to 26, with the aim of improving direct communication mechanisms with customers and introducing them to the smart and advanced services provided by the administration, which enhances their awareness of the services and ways to obtain them..

The campaign showcases multiple services including the smart portal, entry permits, golden residency, various types of visas, identity and citizenship services, legal consultations, the work package, and the children’s passport platform. It will also focus on the “04” service, an innovative platform that aims to improve the customer experience and provide quick and comprehensive solutions..

Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman, Acting Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Affairs Sector, stressed that the continuation of the campaign comes within the efforts of Dubai Residency to enhance communication channels with the community, by introducing them to the services that contribute to facilitating their daily lives..

He pointed out the management’s commitment to continuous innovation and providing services based on the latest technologies to meet customers’ aspirations and ensure their satisfaction.