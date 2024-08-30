The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai confirmed that it has completed all its preparations to implement the time limit for correcting the status of violators of the residency system, which was announced pursuant to a decision by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security. The deadline will begin next Sunday and will continue for two months, thus enhancing ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for customers and residents in the country.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, confirmed that the Dubai Residency is fully prepared to implement the initiative that embodies the humanitarian content of the UAE, reflects the human face of the Emirate of Dubai, and works to enshrine the values ​​of tolerance and societal compassion, and enhance the principles of respect and the importance of the rule of law.

Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Dubai, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, stated that the Dubai Residency and Foreigners Affairs Department will begin implementing the grace period procedures for all residents and visitors wishing to benefit from this grace period at the 86 model Amer centers spread across the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the place designated for settling the status of violators in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer area. The model Amer centers will provide all services for settling the status of those covered by the decision, who wish to remain in the country, and issuing exit permits for those who previously had a biometric fingerprint (holders of the Emirates ID), while the place designated for settling the status of violators in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer area will be the approved fingerprint center in Dubai, in addition to issuing exit permits for those wishing to leave the country who are covered by the decision.

Al Qamzi stressed that the work teams will work professionally to complete the procedures of the customers with all efficiency, pointing out that all the facilities and amenities that work to facilitate the customer’s journey during this period will be provided, calling on those wishing to benefit from the period to obtain information from official sources, not to succumb to rumors, and to communicate to verify the correct information through the “Amer” call center, which operates around the clock.