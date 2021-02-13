The General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs carried out 797 extensive field inspection visits that included all Amer model centers in Dubai, during a whole year from January 30, 2020 to January 30, 2021, as part of its efforts to ensure that these centers adhere to all precautionary measures and circulars issued About limiting the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

The Assistant Director-General of the Institutional Support Sector, Brigadier Hussein Ibrahim, explained that the administration is keen to provide its services in accordance with the highest standards of institutional excellence, and in a way that serves the strategic objectives of the administration represented in raising the efficiency of the implementation of management operations and improving the relations of those dealing with them, indicating that these inspection campaigns come within a comprehensive plan And regular to see the progress of work, and take the notes of customers and employees in order to improve the quality of life of community members and achieve their happiness, and to ensure the achievement of services with the usual effectiveness and efficiency.

For his part, the head of the “Amer” centers section in the Customer Happiness Department, Major Marwan Belhasa, said that 422 awareness leaflets were issued regarding the decisions and precautionary measures that should be taken to preserve the appearance and public health, and a specialized team from the administration was sent to verify that these centers implement the procedures in a timely manner. Without prejudice to it, it included safety measures such as wearing masks, sterilization equipment, and heat detectors, and the extent of these centers ’commitment to carrying capacity and physical distancing to ensure the safety of employees and visitors of“ Amer ”centers.

He pointed to the positive results of those inspection visits, as the results showed that most of the “Amer” centers adhered to the laws in force in the country, indicating that the centers provide all services to customers through the administration’s website smart.gdrfad.gov.ae or through the smart app “Amer” available. On IOS smartphones and Google play.

Inspectors in the administration (the official in charge of the registration and licensing branch, Lieutenant Omar Ahli, the inspector of the centers of the first agent commander Nasser Al-Falasi, the inspector of the centers of the first agent commander Khaled bin Zabawi, and the inspector of the centers of the first agent commander Muhammad Ibrahim) said that the inspection process during the pandemic «Covid-19» Through a team from the administration of a commanding person to conduct daily visits to the centers, to ensure that these centers adhere to the procedures and controls related to the progress of work and to monitor any violations.

They emphasized that the inspection process is carried out on the centers on a daily basis according to the terms and conditions signed between the administration and the centers of the commander, and upon the outbreak of “Corona”, some conditions were added to the inspection schedule.





