The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai confirmed the completion of all its preparations to implement the time period for correcting the status of violators of the residency system, which was announced pursuant to the decision of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and will begin on September 1, 2024 and continue for two months, in a way that enhances the ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life of customers and residents in the country.

The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, confirmed the Dubai Residency’s full readiness to implement this initiative, which embodies the humanitarian values ​​of the UAE and reflects the human face of the Emirate of Dubai, and works to establish the values ​​of tolerance and societal compassion and to enhance the principles of respect and the importance of the rule of law.

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Dubai, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, explained that Dubai Residency will begin implementing the grace period procedures for all residents and visitors wishing to benefit from this grace period at the 86 Amer Model Centres spread across the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the place designated for settling the status of violators in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer area, as the Amer Model Centres will provide all services for settling the status of those covered by the decision who wish to remain in the country, and issuing exit permits for those who previously had a biometric fingerprint (holders of the Emirates ID), while the place designated for settling the status of violators in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Al Aweer area will be the approved fingerprint centre in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to issuing exit permits for those wishing to leave the country who are covered by the decision.

Major General Al Qamzi stressed that the work teams will work with all professionalism to complete the procedures of the customers with all efficiency, noting that all the facilities and amenities that facilitate the customer’s journey will be provided during this period, calling on those wishing to benefit from the period to obtain information from official sources, and not to succumb to rumors and to communicate to verify the correct information through the Amer call center 8005111, which operates around the clock, seven days a week.