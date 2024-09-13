Dubai Residence announces an official holiday on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday within the deadline for settling the status of violators

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced that Sunday, Rabi’ al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH, corresponding to September 15, 2024 AD, is an official holiday at the centers providing services to correct the status of violators, on the occasion of the Prophet’s birthday.

This came in implementation of the Cabinet decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the public and private sectors for the year 2024. She stressed that all centers will resume their work normally after the holiday on Monday, September 16, 2024, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm throughout the week except Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and then 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Violators’ Status Settlement Center in Al Aweer and in 86 Amer Centers in various areas of the Emirate of Dubai according to the working hours of those centers. She called on all beneficiaries of the initiative to take advantage of the available period to correct their status before the end of the specified period of the campaign..

This holiday comes during the period for settling the status of violators, as part of the “Together Towards a Safer Society” campaign launched by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security on September 1 and continuing until the end of October; with the aim of facilitating procedures for correcting the status of residents in the UAE..

It is noteworthy that the campaign comes within the framework of the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the security and stability of residents, while providing support and guidance to all target groups..