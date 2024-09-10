The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai celebrated the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro with a special initiative, where they surprised travelers with a distinctive stamp designed by the Authority specifically to celebrate the anniversary, while 10,000 Nol cards were distributed to those arriving in the UAE via Dubai airports, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. This initiative comes to enhance the experience of travelers and highlight the importance of the metro network as the backbone of the public transport system in the Emirate of Dubai, supporting sustainable transport movement and developing the city’s transport infrastructure.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stressed that this initiative is a celebration of the journey of continuous development and modernization in the transportation sector, led by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, noting that the Dubai Metro is a civilized means of transportation that has become part of the city’s identity and aspirations for the future, in line with the goals of enhancing the experience of users, whether residents or visitors, and emphasizing the role of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai in supporting Dubai’s vision as a smart and sustainable city.

By distributing Nol cards and making the metro available inside airport terminals 1 and 3, this step enhances the ability of travelers to move easily and quickly between the airport and various destinations in Dubai, and enhances efforts aimed at providing comfortable and integrated experiences for travelers, in line with the emirate’s vision of providing modern and sustainable transportation solutions.

It is worth noting that the metro stations serve passengers in a comfortable and smooth manner, as they can be reached from within airport terminals 1 and 3, which facilitates movement between the airport and other destinations in Dubai.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Metro is considered one of the most prominent achievements that contributed to facilitating transportation for residents and visitors alike. Since its launch 15 years ago, the metro has achieved great successes by providing distinguished and effective transportation services that serve hundreds of thousands of passengers daily and connect them to various areas of the emirate. It is also considered an essential means of supporting Dubai’s ambitious goals towards a sustainable future.