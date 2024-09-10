The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed that it received 19,784 requests to “modify the status” of violators during the first week of the deadline for settling the status of violators, and confirmed that 98.6% of them were decided within 48 hours.

Dubai Residency confirmed that the campaign achieved tangible results in addressing and settling the status of residents and visitors whose visas have expired or who have overstayed their stay, which in turn focuses on the humanitarian role of the state in enhancing community security and improving the quality of life. It also witnessed wide turnout and fruitful cooperation from government agencies and partners.

Dubai Residency confirmed that the main center for settling conditions in Al Awir witnessed a great turnout, as it received more than 2,393 clients during the first week, which represents 10.15% of the total requests in the emirate.

She also confirmed the allocation of 60 service platforms in the service center in Al Aweer to receive and expedite the processing of requests and reduce congestion, while the number of requests submitted through the Aamer platform exceeded 17,391 requests.

Dubai Residency stated that it cooperated with a group of foreign consulates to provide assistance in settling the status of residents of different nationalities, noting the consulates’ contribution to supporting the initiative.

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Dubai, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, stated that “strong media support helped accelerate achievements and achieve tangible results in a short time.”

He added: “Our goal is to continue providing support to everyone who needs it, and to ensure that all groups benefit from this initiative in its designated time.”