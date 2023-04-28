International higher education institutions in Dubai recorded an increase in the enrollment rates of their students by 8% for the current academic year 2022-2023, according to a report on the data of the international higher education sector in Dubai, which indicated that the emirate hosts 30 international higher education institutions, attracting more than 30,000 students. students, belonging to 169 nationalities and cultures, and benefiting from 618 academic programs in various disciplines. This confirms Dubai’s position as a preferred regional and international destination for education and learning in the university education sector, and enhances the confidence of international universities in the quality of the diverse educational options in the emirate.

The Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Al-Karam, said: “This data, which is included in the report of the most prominent data on higher education in Dubai 2022/2023 on students, higher education institutions and faculty members, indicates the extent of growth and diversity of educational opportunities for this vital sector in Dubai.” And it proves that this sector is proceeding at an accelerated pace in keeping with Dubai’s position as an attractive international destination for teaching and learning, and the fact that international higher education institutions in Dubai attract increasing numbers of students, both locally and internationally, who have chosen Dubai specifically for study, reflects the quality of education that characterizes this sector. and the commitment of higher education institutions in Dubai to the elements of innovation and research. We appreciate the contributions of the higher education community in Dubai in making Dubai an international destination for university study with international standards, and we look forward to continuing to work with university leaders for further advancement and growth in the higher education sector in Dubai.” The report highlighted the diversity of educational opportunities provided by the international higher education sector in the Emirate of Dubai as an attractive international and regional destination for teaching and learning, pointing to the increase in the number of international students who came specifically to the emirate from outside the country for the purpose of studying by 12% in the current academic year, compared to the academic year. past 2021/2022.

The “Business Administration” major attracted the largest percentage of international students enrolled in international higher education institutions in Dubai, at 54%, followed by the “Engineering” major, which receives 14% of international students studying in these institutions, and then the Information Systems major, with 8%.

According to the report, about 60% of students studying in international higher education institutions in Dubai enroll with a bachelor’s degree, 30% with a master’s degree, 7% with a foundation program, and 2% with a doctoral degree.

The report tracks developments in the private education sector in Dubai, within the initiative of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, which was launched last academic year. This is based on the great care that the Dubai government attaches to data, which forms the backbone of careful planning for the future, and pursuant to the directives of the wise leadership in dealing with data and information in a scientific manner that supports development trends within various sectors.

The data indicates that the number of graduates in international higher education institutions for the academic year 2021-2022 reached 6,992 students, while 81% of graduates joined jobs or postgraduate programs within two years of their graduation, and 69% of graduates joined jobs within the country, and the number of students of determination reached 303 male and female students, where 30% of the students of determination enrolled in international higher education institutions chose the business administration major.