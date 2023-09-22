The Dubai Health Authority revealed that 34,354 new births were registered in Dubai during the year 2022, compared to 32,477 births in 2021, an increase of 0.51%.

The annual health statistics book issued by the Dubai Health Authority for the year 2022 showed that 21% of the total number of births were “citizens”, compared to 79% of non-Emiratis, which are the same percentages as last year, as it was found that most births, at a rate of 83%, were in hospitals in the sector. Private, and 17% in government sector hospitals, revealing a high rate of demand for childbirth in the private sector since 2020.

According to the records included in the report, the percentage of cesarean sections reached 50% of the total births in Dubai in 2022, which amounted to 17,254 births, compared to 48% of the total births last year, while the percentage of cesarean sections reached 88% in private sector hospitals in Dubai. In 2022, compared to 89% last year, which indicates that there is a decrease in the percentage of cesarean deliveries in private sector hospitals. Regarding birth weights, the report showed that 86% of newborns were within the normal weight of “2500-4200” grams, a decrease of 1% compared to last year. It was also proven that there had been an increase in the natural increase in births and deaths between the years 2022 and 2021 amounting to 2863 individuals, compared to A decrease between 2021 and 2020, which amounted to 806 individuals.

The report stated that the number of stillbirths reached 192 in 2022, compared to 63 stillbirths in 2021, of whom 87% were non-Emiratis, and the number of females was 53%. The Dubai Health Authority is keen to make the statistical book with all its data available to all stakeholders, partners and researchers, as the book reflects the size, growth, efficiency and potential of the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai, with complete accuracy and transparency, in a way that achieves benefit from its contents in studies, research and decision-making for sustainability.

The annual health statistical book for the Emirate of Dubai was published for this year, and the state declared 2023 a year of planning for the future, in a way that enhances the concepts of sustainability in health services and practices in the Emirate of Dubai, so that the Emirate’s community can enjoy a healthy, sound and sustainable life.