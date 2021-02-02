The Dubai Health Authority announced the arrival of the first batch of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine to Dubai airport from India, as part of the authority’s plans to diversify vaccines and provide opportunities for choosing between various vaccinations for those targeted by vaccination, and in line with the efforts made by various state agencies to control “Covid.” -19 ».

Dubai Health expressed its thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to confront the pandemic and limit its spread, and to coordinate and follow up with the relevant authorities in India to provide the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, to join the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccines. And “Sinopharm” that it provides as part of the expanded campaign launched by Dubai in December 2020, through more than 120 vaccination centers. The authority is also working to establish many centers during the coming weeks to accommodate the demand for vaccination by members of the community.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and the Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the Authority, Dr. Farida Al-Khaja, said that the “AstraZeneca” vaccine will be available at the One Central Center for those wishing to vaccinate citizens from the age of 18 to 60 years. Residents of people of determination, and those with chronic diseases who hold Dubai residency (valid) from the age of 18 to 60 years, by pre-registration by calling the call center on the unified number 800342.

She pointed out that the vaccine will also be available at the field vaccination center for affiliates of the first line of defense and vital professions, explaining that organizing vaccination dates for these two groups will be in coordination and cooperation with government departments and the institutions in which they work.





