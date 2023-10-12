The medical services and health care system in Dubai is making remarkable progress towards consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading global destination in this field, by providing the best capabilities and enhancing the readiness of the medical sector by providing it with advanced health facilities, highly qualified staff, and highly advanced technologies, in addition to developing a smart system of health services. Overall.

Dubai received 674,000 health tourists during 2022, achieving an economic return of nearly one billion dirhams, while claims on the electronic health insurance portal reached 109,000 daily claims, and the increase in medical consultations last year reached 23%, compared to 2021, on telemedicine platforms.

In detail, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, confirmed that the health sector in Dubai is witnessing successive exceptional booms in its infrastructure, technology, medical facilities, advanced systems, and smart solutions, in addition to the sector’s state-of-the-art technology and equipment, and its abundance of medical competencies and specialized human cadres. And other capabilities that contributed to consolidating Dubai’s position and progress on the international health scene.

Al Ketbi added: “The authority adopts a policy of openness to all successful health experiments, and is keen to build partnerships and strengthen relationships with relevant institutions and concerned parties locally and internationally, keeping in mind the strategic goals of the Dubai government and the emirate’s aspirations to reach a better future in which society and its members enjoy prosperity.” Health and quality of life.

The number of smart services provided by the Dubai Health Authority through its various platforms reached 77 services, including health tourism, health insurance, medical committee, treatment abroad and health offices, public health, administrative support, health regulation, medical education and research.

The number of beneficiaries of all these services during the first half of this year reached more than 847 thousand people, an increase of 136 thousand over the first half of 2022, and they varied between administrative and supportive services, which are 10 services that include medical auditing of applications for granting private parking permits to owners. Al-Hamm, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority, issues birth certificates, in addition to health regulation services, and includes 30 services provided by the health regulation sector, including a request to add a facility to the group of medical facilities, and a request to change the name of the health facility.

The Authority succeeded in converting all licensing services related to the services of professionals and health facilities into automated services through the licensing system (Sheryan), in line with the directions of the Dubai government related to digital transformation and smart services.

Also, the services provided by the Authority include health tourism services, including joining the Dubai Health Experience (DXH), which provides the opportunity for health facilities located within the jurisdiction of the Dubai Health Authority to participate in health tourism services with the aim of providing a wide range of comprehensive, high-quality medical services. High quality, safety and service standards for health tourism visitors. The number of health tourists in Dubai last year reached more than 674 thousand tourists, with a financial return of about one billion dirhams. As for health insurance services, the Authority provides its services through the electronic health insurance portal to more than four million people who enjoy the umbrella of health insurance. The number of insurance claims implemented by the Authority during the first six months of this year reached about 20 million claims, at a rate of 109 thousand claims daily. The number of prescriptions approved electronically reached about nine million in the first half. The Authority provides a range of distinguished services in the fields of medical education and research, ranging from academic care programs, residency and internship programs for various medical specialties, in addition to continuing professional development services, research consultations, scientific conferences and training. The number of beneficiaries of the medical education and research services package reached about 60. One thousand health professionals. The Authority also provides telemedicine services or virtual health care, as the Authority has adopted the development of these services, their governance, and the definition of their basic requirements, conditions, and standards, in addition to clinical guidelines for care at a distance, as the number of service providers reached 129 health centers at the beginning of 2023, and it also reached The number of medical consultations on telemedicine platforms last year was about 293 thousand consultations, an increase of 23% from the number of consultations in 2021, which amounted to 237 thousand consultations.

