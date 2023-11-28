The Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement that Dubai maintained, for the second year in a row, its fourth rank globally in the cultural interaction axis, according to this index issued by the Urban Strategies Institute – the Japanese Mori Memorial Foundation, in addition to topping the indicators of work flexibility, low unemployment, city cleanliness, and the corporate tax rate. .

The statement added that the index showed Dubai’s superiority and lead in a number of sub-indices related to the flexibility of the work style and the cleanliness of the city, in addition to its hosting of international exhibitions and conferences, attracting visitors and tourists, and the high number of travelers through its airports from all over the world and to it, which enabled it to rise on the ranking ladder of the general index, outperforming many others. Famous international cities.

The statement quoted the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, as saying that the leadership and progress achieved by Dubai in the (Global City Power 2023) index translates the efforts made to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He pointed out the success of the city of Dubai in entering the Big Ten club and advancing three places this year to reach eighth place globally in the index, a Middle Eastern city achieving this global achievement.

The statement stated that the index, which has been issued annually since 2008, is a global reference for measuring the performance of global cities and enhancing their competitiveness, as it is used by governments, companies and individuals to make decisions related to investment, immigration and travel.