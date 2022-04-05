The third day of the Dubai International Holy Quran Competition in its Silver Jubilee witnessed an intense public presence that filled the Culture and Science symposium hall in Al Mamzar area in Dubai, presented by the Adviser of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bumelha, members of the Organizing Committee and a number of officials And sponsors of the international competition.

The jury heard each of the contestants, Ali Attia Ibrahim, from Chad and preserves the narration of Al-Douri, Muhammad bin Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Faqih, from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Naeem Somangaka Sharif, from the Philippines, Moussa Doumbia, from Mali, and Ahmed Nabih Abdelkader, from the Maldives, And Taha Muhammad Abu Bakr, from Cameroon, and these memorize the narration of Hafs on the authority of Asim. As for Tuesday’s contestants, they were Abrar Muhammad Jamal al-Din, from the United States, Osama Abdel Moeen Daas, from Syria, Muhammad Waghi, from Gabon, Yahya Qurban, from Kazakhstan, and Ibrahim Hussein Qambaj is from Bulgaria, and Thabit Zakar Adam is from Niger, and they compete in memorization according to the narration of Hafs from Asim.

Also competing today in memorization according to the narration of Hafs from Asim are: Abdullah Issa Abdullah Hassan Ali, from Bahrain, Hussain Bezio Yanayo from Rwanda, Radwan Abu Al-Aqel from Belgium, Muhammad Jawad Mwangi from the United Comoros Islands, Abdulsalam Ismail from Tajikistan, and Muhammad Tawheed Al-Islam Obaidullah from Bangladesh.

On the occasion of the silver jubilee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Bumelha, indicated that the establishment of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award in 1418 came with the support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the Council The ministers, ruler of Dubai, came out of this great merit in serving the Book of God, the Majestic and Sublime, and to encourage young people to preserve it in all Arab and Islamic countries and Muslim communities in the east and west of the earth, and to raise the level of Quranic performance and honor the scholars of the Islamic nation and its personalities supporting and motivating the book of God who were a beacon and beacon in the service This is the true religion, serving its children, and defending the nation’s values ​​and Sharia through the branch of Islamic personality.

He said that the award, in its 25th session, has taken a distinguished place and position and a prominent position in the world of Quranic competitions, to be like a good tree whose root is fixed and whose branch is in the sky, bearing fruit at all times by the permission of its Lord. And the passage of 25 years since its founding, and about the Islamic personality, during which figures who served Islam were honored and had a prominent impact on thought, creativity and giving, among the most prominent of them: the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The President of the State, and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Emirates, may God protect her, then this blessed tree grew into 14 branches, namely: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Qur’an, which was printed by the grace of God Almighty, and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Qur’anic Manuscripts, Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Competition for the Most Beautiful Recitation, Citizen Hafez Competition, Memorization Program in Correctional and Punitive Institutions, Quran Science Service Program, Recorded Qur’an Program, and Seminars Program Lectures, the Reading Teaching Program, the Scientific Miracle Program, and the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition.

Bumelha handed the honorary shields from the award to the sponsors of the third day, the Dubai Police General Command and the Hanbal Al-Madani Group. He also honored the Philippine Consulate.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

