The Dubai International Holy Quran Award participates in the 42nd session of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2023, which runs from the first to the 12th of this November, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Sharjah, under the slogan “We Talk Books.”

The award will present more than 152 titles in the exhibition, including 15 new publications that will be presented for the first time, namely: the book “Hawtiyat Ibn Raslan on the Shifa” by Judge Ayyad, and the book “Al-Gharibeen” (The Strangers of the Qur’an and the Hadith) in 10 volumes, by Abu Ubaid Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Harawi. And the book “The Hafiz’s Remembrance of the Biographies of the Seven Reciters and Their Compilation and Agreement in the Letters of Disagreement” by Imam Abu Amr Othman bin Saeed Al-Dani, and the book “Al-Nabihat Ali Knowing What is Hidden from the Stops,” by Imam Abu Muhammad Abd al-Salam bin Ali bin Omar al-Zawawi, and the book “Agreement and Individualization and the Transfer of the People of Performance and Abstraction.” In the Science of Recitations,” by Imam Abu Ali al-Hasan bin Ali bin Ibrahim al-Ahwazi, and the book “The Number of Verses of the Qur’an according to the Doctrine of the People of Basra,” by al-Mu’tadil, and the book “The Forty Dangerous Punishments for Actions to Be Prevented Are Easy” by Dr. Ayoub al-Kubaisi, and the book “Opening the Door to Happiness.” In the explanation of the poem “Bant Suad,” by Mullah Ali Al-Qari, the book “Surat Al-Fatiha – Connotations of Grammatical Structures,” by Dr. Abdul Qadir Al-Saadi, the book “Control of the Qur’an between the Creativity of the Salaf and the Followers of the Successor,” by Dr. Al-Jili Ali Ahmed Bilal, and the book “Qur’anic Expression – Analysis of Linguistic Topics.” by Dr. Abd al-Qadir al-Saadi, the book “Mu’in al-Reciter al-Nahrir on the Knowledge of What Specializes in the Title, al-Shatibiyyah and al-Taysir,” by al-Bilbasi, the book “A Brief of the Book of At-Tabyan fi the Etiquette of the Bearers of the Qur’an,” by Harq, the book “Introduction to the Sciences of Hadith” by Dr. Qasim Ali Saad, and the book “Reflections On Surat Al-Fatihah and the translation of its meanings into the English language by Dr. Shihab Muhammad Ghanem Al-Hashemi.

Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bu Melha, said that the Award is participating in this session with a large pavilion that includes a large number of distinguished and diverse publications of various books within its series of publications in the fields of Qur’anic studies and studies related to the Sunnah, the biography of the Prophet, and scientific miracles. In the Holy Qur’an, jurisprudential studies, Islamic culture series, biographies and media.