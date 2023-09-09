The Dubai International Holy Quran Award committees have completed their preparations for the launch of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competition for Females in its seventh session, which will be held during the period from 16 to 22 September this year, at the Culture and Science Symposium Theater in the Al Mamzar area in Dubai.

Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, said that the Award began immediately after the end of the last session by addressing more than 120 countries and communities around the world to participate in this session, which is expected to witness wide and large participation, after the success that accompanied the previous sessions. The good and distinguished reputation of this competition is that it is one of the best international Qur’anic competitions for females in the region and the world, and it bears the name of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Emirates, as the world learned of Her Highness’s outstanding contributions in all fields.

He explained that the conditions for participation in this competition are the same as in previous years, including that the candidate must not be more than 25 years old and that she must have memorized the entire Holy Qur’an with Tajweed.

Boumelha stated that the award committees are in constant work and continuous follow-up by communicating with representatives of countries to ensure nominations in advance of sufficient time. Coordination was also made with the partners of the award, such as the Culture and Science Symposium, regarding the reservation of the symposium hall in which the competition activities will be held, and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, as well as with the Roads Authority. And transportation regarding providing transportation for the contestants’ transportation and Dubai Municipality regarding the design and implementation of the decorations for the competition stage. Coordination was also made with Dubai Media Incorporated regarding television broadcasting via the Noor Dubai satellite channel. The award will also broadcast live events on the award’s channel on the YouTube platform. Communication was also made with A number of other departments regarding logistical support.

He pointed out that the Competitions Unit has, during the last period, completed setting the questions that will be directed to the contestants, and the Information Technology Department has also updated and developed the electronic judging system.

Boumelha added that the award has completed the process of selecting the international jury from a number of distinguished sheikhs with experience in judging international competitions and who hold advanced degrees in conventional readings..

Bu Melha expressed his thanks and appreciation for the great support and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the generous support he provides for all the events and competitions organized by the award throughout the year and for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Competition in particular, due to its great support. A name dear to the people of the Emirates and the peoples of the world, and it is the mother of the Emirates. Bu Melha also expressed his thanks, appreciation, and praise to the members of the organizing committee, the employees, and the volunteers for the distinguished and continuous effort they provide to make this competition a success and for all the events that are held throughout the year..