The Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an concluded the listening sessions for the participants in its twenty-fourth international competition for the Holy Qur’an (Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him).

In the presence of the Chairman of the Award Organizing Committee, Counselor Ibrahim Mohamed Boumelha, members of the committee and a group of people interested in following Quranic recitations, the jury listened to the contestants Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed Aktira from Mauritania, Abdul Rahman Abdullah Muhammad Sharif Al-Bastaki from the UAE, Hamza Nazir Yassin Al-Rawi from Iraq, and Omar Doukouri from Financial.

The evening is sponsored by the Dubai Airport Free Zone, restaurants network, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Dubai, and the BMW Gulf Mechanical Center.





