The Dubai International Prize for the Holy Quran began with the distribution of the “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Qur’an”, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and assigned the award to supervise its writing, editing and printing on the occasion of choosing His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is the Islamic Personality of the Year for the 15th session of the Award.

In 2011, it was announced that His Highness, the President of the State, was chosen as the Islamic Personality of the Year for that session, and on this occasion the Organizing Committee for the Award was tasked with writing and printing a Qur’an in the name of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and its writing was completed two years ago and the award will print and distribute Million copies in various countries of the world.

The Dubai Award for the Noble Qur’an commissioned two of the most famous calligraphers in the world to write “The Qur’an of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” namely Muhammad Deeb Jalloul and Bajar Al-Arbili, and after their completion, the two copies of the Qur’an were presented to senior specialists and those interested in Arabic calligraphy to choose the script of the Qur’an.





