The Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award held an extensive meeting at its headquarters in Al Mamzar area, during which they discussed the final preparations for the launch of the 25th session of the International Holy Quran Competition, which will be held from tomorrow to the 14th of this April, on the stage of the Culture and Science Symposium in Dubai, in conjunction with the celebration of the passage of 25 years since its establishment.

Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bumelha, stated that all units of the award have completed their preparations to start the events.

He said that the new session will start after Tarawih prayers in the symposium hall of the Society of Culture and Science in Dubai.

The Vice-Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Dr. Saeed Hareb, expected that the current session will witness a large participation from inside and outside the country, after many countries lifted the procedures for the “Corona” pandemic.



