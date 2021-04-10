The Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an held an expanded meeting at its headquarters in Al-Mamzar, to see the readiness of its administrative units for the launch of the twenty-fourth session of the international competition in Ramadan 1422 AH, which will start its activities from April 14.

The advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Award, Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bumelha, stated that the meeting was informed of the preparations of the award units and committees to start the international competition, which will be held this year with the participation of residents of the country from Arab and Islamic countries and Muslim communities in some countries. In compliance with the precautionary measures in place to prevent the Corona pandemic.

He said that the award announced this procedure early on, and through it, it clarified the conditions for participation, the start and end date of the submission, and the relevant and approved official authorities in all countries were addressed, whose correspondence takes place every year to nominate the contestants, and it was agreed with these authorities that the candidate would obtain approval. The official ones before it was officially approved by the award among the participants in the 24th session.

He pointed out that the award organizing committee decided to release the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, for this session, in appreciation for his unlimited efforts and donations in all fields, so they called him a man of benevolence and generosity whose benevolent hands reached many parts of the world, as well as international awards and charitable projects. He launched it in many fields, not only at the state level, but also at the level of the whole world.

The supervisor of the competitions unit, Muhammad Ali Al-Hammadi, said that the unit has early completed preparing new questions, amounting to more than 500 questions, and has also completed the process of preliminary testing for participants in the competition from Arab and Islamic countries and Muslim communities residing in the country, according to the conditions and regulations. In force for the international competition for the preservation of the Noble Qur’an, to ensure that they memorize and improve the Holy Qur’an. International arbitrators have also been selected according to precise criteria in which it is taken into account that the arbitrator has a degree of competence and experience.

The International Arbitration Committee for this year included Sheikh Dr. Salem Muhammad Al-Dubi, from the Emirates, as Chairman of the Arbitration Committee, and Sheikh Mamoun Shaaban Al-Rawi, from Iraq, as Vice President of the Arbitration Committee, and the membership of each of: Sheikh Ayman Ahmed Muhammad Saeed, from Egypt, and the Sheikh Dr. Hafez Abdul Rahman Khair, from Sudan, and His Eminence Sheikh Salah Muhammad Al-Sagheer, from Egypt, and His Eminence Sheikh Abdullah Muhammad Saeed Baamran, from the Emirates.

The preliminary jury also included: Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashidan, Sheikh Walid Hamad Al-Marzouki, and Sheikh Mana Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Nahdi, and the unit also implemented a comprehensive plan to develop electronic programs for international competition arbitration and programs for monitoring the results of the competition.

On the first day of the competition, a number of contestants will compete, they are: Contestant: Mohamed Sarm Mohamed Tayeb, representing the State of The Gambia, Adam Mohamed Djimi, representing the State of Cameroon, and the contestant, Muzammil Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed, representing the State of Sudan, and the contestant Muhammad Al-Amin Ahmed Akteira, representing the State of Mauritania.





