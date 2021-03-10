The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police organized two workshops under the title: “Introduction to Community Initiatives” and “Introduction to Voluntary Teams”, with the aim of qualifying inmates for volunteer work, targeting 27 inmates through visual communication technology, in implementation of the precautionary measures followed. To prevent infection with the “Covid-19” virus.

The two workshops are part of a series of workshops and courses implemented by penal and correctional institutions, in implementation of the objectives of the initiative they recently launched under the title: “Fina Khair”, which consists in forming a joint volunteer team of management and inmates, with the aim of creating opportunities for inmates, to do various forms of volunteer work. Within the penal and correctional institutions, in addition to qualifying them to conduct humanitarian and voluntary initiatives in the community after serving their sentences, which would consolidate the principles of volunteering and the spirit of initiative among them, so that they can effectively contribute to society in a positive and productive spirit.

The two workshops were presented by the volunteer, Dr. Maryam Hussein Al Balushi, and in the workshop “Introduction to Community Initiatives”, she dealt with the concept of community initiatives, posing models for them, clarifying their importance, characteristics, fields and shape, in addition to addressing the target groups, the sources of humanitarian cases, and the challenges they face.

In the “Introduction to Voluntary Teams” workshop, Al-Balushi learned about the concept of a volunteer team, the characteristics of the teams, their types and models, how to establish them, the strategic plan for volunteer teams, their name and identity, how to prepare for them, and the challenges that these teams may face.





