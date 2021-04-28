The implementation of the criminal order in the Dubai Public Prosecution achieved significant positive results at several levels during the year, overcoming the challenges and difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the annual report of the Criminal Order Initiative for the year 2020.

The “Criminal Order” authorizes the Public Prosecution in Dubai the authority to issue a criminal order to impose a fine in cases of misdemeanor and minor offenses, instead of referring it to the court, which increases the efficiency of judicial work and contributes to developing the legislative and legal frameworks to keep pace with the comprehensive development process in Dubai.

The Public Prosecutor in the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, said, “The criminal order in the Dubai Public Prosecution, which was issued by Law No. 1 of 2017, was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the best results according to the plans drawn.” It is characterized by shortening efforts and procedures, speeding up judicial work and supporting the achievement of completed justice … indicating that the application of the criminal order gives more room for courts to devote themselves to larger and more complex cases and complete them in a way that contributes to achieving comprehensive and completed justice and eases red tape and reviews.

He added that the implementation of the penal order transformed into tangible results, reduced a lot of effort and time, accelerated the pace of completion of work, supported the achievement of justice, and reflected its effects on other sectors.

He said that the main results of the implementation of the “penal order” for the year 2020 were 16,289 criminal cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020, and 14,688 criminal cases separated by the penal order that were executed during the same year.

In addition, 48 million and 125 thousand and 225 dirhams were collected from the criminal order during the year 2020.

He explained that the number of criminal cases separated by the criminal order decreased from 29,629 cases during the year 2019 to 16,289 cases during the year 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its repercussions and the closure that accompanied it.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to reducing the number of criminal cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020, as the general closure and the restriction of economic and social activities limited those cases, as happened in all walks of life.

He pointed out that the monthly average of the criminal cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020 reached approximately 1,357 cases per month, as the cases were distributed according to the months as follows: January 2,040 cases (the highest month in 2020), February 1,970 cases, March 1,486 cases, April 5 cases May 50 lawsuit, June 733 lawsuit, July 1,233 lawsuits, August 1,507 lawsuits, September 1,751 lawsuits, October 1,618 lawsuits, November 1,916 lawsuits, December 1,579 lawsuits.

He noted that the months of April and May of this year witnessed a significant decrease in the number of criminal cases separated by the criminal order due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reaching 5 cases in April and 50 cases in May, while those cases reached 2040 cases in January 2020.

With regard to the number of criminal cases separated by the criminal order during the year 2020 according to the specialized prosecutions … Counselor Al Humaidan said that the Deira prosecution took the lead in acquiring a larger share of those cases, representing 51 percent of the total number of cases separated by the penal order, despite its decline from 14,250 cases in 2019 to 8,331 cases. In 2020, it was followed by the Bur Dubai Prosecution, which acquired 45 percent of the total cases separated by the penal order, as those cases decreased from 14,091 cases in 2019 to 7,387 cases in 2020 .. As for the Nationality and Residency Prosecution, the cases separated by the penal order accounted for 3 percent of The total in 2020 has decreased from 855 cases in 2019 to 409 cases in 2020.

With regard to the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution, the cases separated by the penal order represented 1 percent of the total, and their number decreased from 444 cases in 2019 to 162 cases in 2020.

Al-Humaidan explained that the charges of checks came at the forefront of the charges in the criminal cases separated by the penal order, as it reflects the momentum of large financial transactions in the Emirate of Dubai by virtue of its economic position and its large global financial position, while the charges related to checks accounted for 83 percent of the number of criminal cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020 Compared to 88 percent during the year 2019, as the number reached 13 thousand and 958 cases in 2020 compared to 25 thousand and 958 cases during the year 2019 .. As for the charge of non-payment, it constituted 3 percent of the total criminal cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020 as it was In 2019, it reached 490 cases during 2020, compared to 971 cases in 2019.

Regarding the other charges, he said that they constituted 14 percent of the total charges in 2020, amounting to 2,282 cases, after accounting for 9 percent of the total charges in 2019, with a total of 2,692 cases.

As for the criminal cases separated by the criminal order for the check accusation according to the value of the check, the lawsuits for the accusations of checks without balance, whose value is less than 50 thousand dirhams, constituted 67% of the total criminal cases separated by the penal order for the charges of checks during the year 2020 and in 2019 as well, which amounted to 9,091 cases. In 2020 and 17,836 cases in 2019.

As for the check cases without balance, the value of which is more than 50 thousand dirhams and less than 100 thousand, it constituted 22 percent of the total check cases during 2020, amounting to 2,943 and 22 percent in 2019, which amounted to 5,642 cases.

Dubai Public Prosecutor, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, said that checks cases without balance, with a value of more than 100,000 dirhams, accounted for 11 percent of the total cases separated by the criminal order on charges of checks during 2020, which amounted to 1,483 cases and 11 percent during the year 2019, which amounted to 2,903 cases.

The criminal cases separated by the criminal order in presence constituted 74 percent of the total during the year 2020, as it amounted to 11,662 in attendance, and in absentia, it amounted to 26 percent of the total at 4,195 cases.

In 2019, the cases separated by the criminal order in presence amounted to 77 percent, with 22,887 cases, compared to 23 percent of cases separated in absentia, and at that time, 6,742 cases.

With regard to implementation, His Excellency said that the Public Prosecution in Dubai is working to implement all orders issued by it, including the penal order, and follow-up on their implementation until the end within the legal and legislative frameworks so that the legal and legislative objective of the penal order is achieved. The target, where the implementation rate of criminal cases separated by the criminal order reached 93 percent in 2020 at 14,688 cases, as for unimplemented cases, it amounted to 1,169 cases, which constituted 7 percent of the total .. During the year 2019, the executed cases accounted for 96 percent of the total cases at 28,369 cases. Executed, it amounted to 1,260 cases, which constituted 4 percent of the total at the time.

The execution rate for civil criminal orders was 99.9 percent during the year 2020, which is the same in 2019, to 11,657 cases. As for the unimplemented civil cases, it amounted to 5 cases in 2020, while the rate of execution of criminal orders in absentia was 72.3 percent in 2020 at 3,031 cases after that. It was 82 percent in 2019, at 5,502 cases, bringing in absentia cases not executed in 2020 to 1,164.

The sums collected from the penal order reached 48 million and 125 thousand and 225 dirhams during the year 2020. As for the fines not collected, they amounted to 3 million 143 thousand and 895 dirhams .. And in 2019, these collected amounts reached 92 million 922 thousand and 755 dirhams, while it reached The volume of uncollected amounts is 7 million 218 thousand and 875 dirhams.

Al-Humaidan emphasized that the sums collected from the penal order reflect the speed in restoring rights, imposing penalties, and handing over money to their owners, in a way that reflects positively on the development in the Emirate of Dubai, where the rate of collection of fines reached 94 percent during the year 2020, while the fines that expired by the application of physical coercion reached 118 thousand and 100 dirhams. During the year 2020.

Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan said that the Public Prosecution in Dubai permitted objection to the criminal cases separated by the penal order, and objections were accepted at a good rate, as the rate of objection to criminal cases separated by the penal order during the year 2020 reached 4 percent of the total cases, bringing the number of objection requests to the penal order to 598 Of these, 543 applications were approved, with 91 percent of the applications, compared to 3 percent, the opposition rate in 2019, with 963 applications, and 951 of them were approved, and 99 percent of the applications were approved.

The rate of execution of the criminal order within one working day from the registration of the criminal case to the execution of the criminal order was 80.7% during the year 2020, near the target set at 82% .. As for the rate of execution of the criminal order within one working day from the registration of the criminal case to the execution of the criminal order during the year 2019, it reached 81. Percent exceeding the target set at 80%.

The Public Prosecutor in the Emirate of Dubai affirmed that the effects of the application of the penal order appeared clearly in a number of axes, chief among them the reduction in the number of cases referred to the courts and lightening the burden on them .. indicating that the effects of the application of the penal order in general are as follows:

First: Reducing the number of judicial announcements, as the application of the criminal order in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic affected the reduction of judicial announcements during 2020 by 70 percent compared to 2017 compared to 63 percent during 2019, as the number of these ads decreased from 138,256 ads in the year 2017 to 79,650 ads in 2018, then to 51,731 ads in 2019, and then 40,918 ads in 2020.

Second: Reducing the number of misdemeanor cases referred to the court of first instance, as criminal cases referred to the court of first instance during the year 2020 decreased by 55 percent compared to 2017, reaching 13,182 misdemeanor cases referred out of 29,471 total number of cases in 2020.

Third: Reducing customer requests by 36 percent during the year 2020 compared to 2017, as the total number of requests decreased to 45,329 applications distributed among 12,305 requests to stop searching, 29,131 photocopying requests for claim papers and 3,893 requests to disburse an amount .. The application of the penal order also affected the addition To the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in reducing customer demands.

Fourth: Reducing the number of arrest warrants, as the number of arrest warrants issued decreased by 61% during the year 2020 compared to 2018, to reach 20,106, and the number of effective arrest warrants decreased by 62% to 12,958 warrants … As for the year 2019, the number of arrest warrants issued decreased by 48. To 26,659 warrants, and the number of effective arrest warrants decreased by 52% to 16,618 warrants.

The following are the results of applying the smart warranty to the penal order:

1 – Reducing the number of passports seized by 73 percent during the year 2020 compared to 2017, to reach 5,508 passports, while the number of passports seized during the year 2019 decreased by 51 percent, and reached 10,113 passports, down from 13,723 passports in 2018 and 20,485 passports in 2017.

2 – Reducing the waiting period for dealers in the Guarantees Division by 83 percent during 2020 to 4:16 minutes, and that period reached 3:06 minutes during 2019, down from 7:14 minutes during 2018 and 24:55 minutes during 2017 .

3- Reducing the number of customer requests for guarantees by 90 percent during the year 2020 compared to 2017, to 7,979 applications. In 2019, the number of requests decreased to 15,444, down from 69,431 in 2018 and 80,415 in 2017.

4 – The number of auditors in the Guarantees Division decreased by 66 percent during 2020 compared to 2017, to reach 17,037. The Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on that, while the number of auditors in 2019 decreased by 43 percent compared to 2017 to reach 28,837. In 2018, to 25,056 reviewers, up from 50,212 reviewers in 2017.





